Oakland County Circuit Court judge candidate arrested on suspicion of drunken driving

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A Bloomfield Hills attorney running unopposed to become an Oakland County Circuit Court judge was placed under arrested, accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Julie McDonald, 49, was placed in the back of a Royal Oak police squad car at 10:45 a.m. Sept. 8. She asked the officer if there was anything he could do to help her out of her situation.

"Is there anyway? I don't drink and drive. Obviously, I am running for an office right now. This will [explicit] me up really bad," she said.

The officer told her he couldn't bend the rules.

He was driving behind McDonald when he said she failed to signal a turn, flicked a cigarette out the window and sped up to 54 mph in a 45 mph zone. He said he smelled alcohol when she rolled down her window.

McDonald could not pass all of the field sobriety tests and police said she tested at a 0.102 when the legal limit is 0.08.

