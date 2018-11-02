Police say Oakland County circuit judge candidate caught driving drunk

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - One of the many important elections upcoming in Metro Detroit is for a judgeship in Oakland County, and video has emerged of a candidate allegedly being stopped for driving drunk, police said.

According to a police video, Julie McDonald failed a road sobriety test in September being caught speeding down the street.

She avoided a drunken-driving charge, but now a group of her critics have become her opponents.

Police said McDonald smelled of alcohol after being caught speeding up Woodward Avenue. It was 10:45 a.m. when she blew a .102, according to authorities.

Many residents in the area think the Royal Oak city attorney did McDonald a favor by dropping her DUI charge this week in favor of a littering charge.

Corrine Shoop is one of four veteran Oakland County lawyers now running for the same judgeship as a write-in candidate, but McDonald is the only name on the ballot.

McDonald was running unopposed for the $145,000 per year seat.

Royal Oak city attorney David Gillum told Local 4 he stands by the plea agreement after looking at the facts in the case.

