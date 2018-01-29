Oakland County deputy rescues 18-year-old from burning car after high-speed crash

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An Oakland County sheriff's deputy saved an 18-year-old from a burning car Sunday after the teenager crashed at a high speed, causing the car to ignite.

You can see video of the deputy pulling the 18-year-old out of the burning car below:

Here is dashcam video of the deputy trying to keep up with the driver before the crash:

Police said the deputy was on patrol near Baldwin and Brown Roads around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when a driver passed him at a high speed.

The deputy tried to catch up with the vehicle, but it continued north of Baldwin Road until it turned left onto Maybee Road. The deputy said he turned on his emergency lights and sirens in an attempt to catch the car.

The driver lost control on the gravel roadway and crashed into a wooded area, where the car overturned on its side and caught fire, police said.

The deputy got out of the patrol car and pulled the 18-year-old Orion Township man out of the burning car. The officer had to break through the sunroof using his expandable baton, police said.

More deputies arrived at the crash site and helped pull the teenager away from the fully engulfed car.

During the investigation, deputies said they smelled marijuana and alcohol on the driver.

"This is a reminder of the types of incidents our deputies can encounter each and every day," Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard said. "While our deputy had been in pursuit of this speeding suspect, it was their first instinct to risk their own lives to save this individual from a burning vehicle. If not for the quick action of our deputies, this individual may have not survived this incident."

Firefighters from the Orion Township Fire Department arrived at the crash site and put out the fire.

Paramedics treated the driver for a broken femur and cuts.

Police arrested the driver, and charges are pending blood results. He was taken to McLaren Hospital Oakland for medical treatment.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.