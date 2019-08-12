Oakland County executive search: 3-member committee to review applications

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The Oakland County Board of Commissioners announced Monday the members of a bipartisan candidate evaluation committee to review applications from the public for Oakland County Executive.

The Board must decided how to fill the position after longtime executive L. Brooks Patterson died earlier this month.

Members of the committee include:

Acting Board Chairperson Marcia Gershenson (D-Bloomfield Twp.)

Gwen Markham (D-Novi)

Thomas F. Middleton (R-Clarkston).

The Board said applications are available online on the Board’s website at www.oakgov.com/boc and are due by Tuesday, Aug. 13 at noon. The Board says it began accepting applications on Wednesday, August 7.

The committee will host interviews on Wednesday, Aug. 14 in the Commissioners Auditorium, which is located in the Oakland County Courthouse (Building 12E) at 1200 N Telegraph Road in Pontiac. Interviews will be open to the public and will be broadcast live on the Board’s website. An interview schedule will also be posted to the Board’s website.

Under the provisions of the statute, the Board of Commissioners may consider appointing an individual to the position of Oakland County Executive within 30 days of the creation of the vacancy. Action on the appointment may be considered at the Board’s next scheduled meeting on Friday, Aug. 16 at 9:30 a.m. in the Commissioners Auditorium.

“The Board of Commissioners is committed to working with members of the current administration to preserve L. Brooks Patterson’s legacy,” said Board Chief of Staff Chris Ward. “Our focus will continue to be on leadership, transparency and good government for the people of Oakland County.”

There are actually two options: Appoint someone to fulfill the rest of Patterson’s term or make no decision for 30 days which would then trigger a special election in the spring of next year. Until that election, Gerald Poisson, who has been Patterson’s deputy for 38 years, would remain as county executive.

Related: Oakland County Board of Commissioners draws criticism

Watch an obituary for L. Brooks Patterson here:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.