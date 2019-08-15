Oakland County gives final farewell to L. Brooks Patterson

TROY, Mich. - A funeral service was held Thursday afternoon for longtime Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson.

Family, friends, constituents and even some political foes paid their last respects to Patterson.

Patterson announced in March that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He died Aug. 3 at his Independence Township home surrounded by family and friends.

He was first elected county executive in 1992. Before then he served as county prosecutor for 16 years.

An Oakland County sheriff's honor guard walked Patterson's flag-draped casket down the Woodside Bible Church aisle Thursday afternoon.

Patterson was given a 21-gun salute as a final farewell. The family also received the flag from his coffin.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.