Oakland County man charged with first-degree premeditated murder in wife's death

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his wife in Oakland County, officials said.

Thomas Paul Sudz, 71, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder in the death of his wife, Beth Ann Alsup-Sudz, 56.

Police said they found Alsup-Sudz dead around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in a home on Lockwood Drive. Sudz was unconscious from a suspected drug overdose, according to police.

Sudz was arraigned Wednesday at 51st District Court and is being held without bail. He is scheduled to return to court March 27.

