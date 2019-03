WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are investigating an attempted murder-suicide Sunday in Waterford Township.

Police said they found a 56-year-old woman dead in a home on Lockwood Drive about 5:30 p.m. while conducting a welfare check. Her 71-year-old husband was unconscious from a suspected drug overdose when police arrived.

The man survived and is expected to face charges in connection with the woman's death.

