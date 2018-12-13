Oakland County man facing long prison sentence for sexually assaulting woman on Delta flight

DETROIT - Federal prosecutors are seeking nearly 11 years in prison for a man convicted of sexually assaulting a sleeping woman while they sat next to each other on a flight to Detroit.

Prabhu Ramamoorthy is returning to Detroit federal court Thursday. He’s been in the United States on a work visa and eventually will be deported to India because of the conviction.

He was accused of molesting a woman with his hands while she slept on an overnight Las Vegas-to-Detroit flight last January. Ramamoorthy was in a middle seat while his wife was sitting next to the aisle. Prosecutor Amanda Jawad calls it a “brazen” assault.

Defense attorney James Amberg says Ramamoorthy’s “life as he knew it is over.” He’s seeking a prison sentence of less than 10 years.

