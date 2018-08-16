Rochester Hills man faces prison, deportation after sexual abuse of sleeping woman on airplane

DETROIT - A Rochester Hills man was convicted Thursday of sexually assaulting a sleeping woman on an overnight flight from Las Vegas to Detroit, U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said.

Prabhu Ramamoorthy, 35, was found guilty of digitally penetrating a woman sleeping next to him on the Jan. 3 flight. Officials said she woke up to find her pants unbuttoned and unzipped.

The woman alerted flight attendants, and Ramamoorthy was taken into custody.

Ramamoorthy is in the United States on a work visa and will be deported after he has served his sentence, Schneider said.

He was convicted after a five-day trial before U.S. Judge Terrence Berg. The jury returned a guilty verdict after deliberating for about 3 1/2 hours.

"Everyone has the right to be secure and safe when they travel on airplanes," Schneider said. "We will not tolerate the behavior of anyone who takes advantage of victims who are in a vulnerable position, and we are glad the jury agreed. We appreciate the victim in this case for her courage to speak out."

Ramamoorthy will be sentenced Dec. 12. He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

