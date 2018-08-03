Oakland County restaurant worker bound over for trial in suspected drunken driving crash

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - An Oakland County restaurant worker was bound over for trial Thursday in connection with a suspected drunken driving crash that left one of his coworkers dead and another seriously injured.

Alexander Munch, 21, of Troy, is charged with one count of operating while intoxicated causing death, a felony with a sentence of up to 15 years, and one count of operating while intoxicated causing injury, a felony with a maximum five-year sentence.

Munch is accused of drunkenly crashing into a utility pole at 12:10 p.m. June 10 in Rochester Hills. His coworker, Talon Dawson, 21, of Troy, was killed.

A 55-year-old Rochester Hills man in the back seat was taken to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital in critical condition. He was also a worker at the restaurant.

The crash happened on eastbound South Boulevard near Fredmoore Drive. Investigators said Munch was driving a 1988 Dodge Daytona east on South Boulevard when he crossed to the other side of the road, went through a ditch and crashed into a utility pole.

Munch is being held on $50,000 bail. He cannot drive or drink alcohol, and he must wear a GPS tether if he is released.

