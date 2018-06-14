Oakland County restaurant worker killed when suspected drunken driver crashes car into pole

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - A 21-year-old Troy man was killed Sunday when his restaurant coworker crashed into a utility pole in Rochester Hills, police said.

Deputies were called to a single-car crash on eastbound South Boulevard near Fredmoore Driver in Rochester Hills.

Investigators said a 1988 Dodge Daytona had been traveling east on South Boulevard when it crossed to the other side of the road, went through a ditch and crashed into a utility pole.

The front-seat passenger, Talon Dawson, was killed.

A 55-year-old Rochester Hills man in the back seat and the driver, Alexander Munch, were taken to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital. They are in critical condition.

All three men were coworkers at a nearby restaurant, police said.

A crash investigator from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said alcohol is believed to have been a factor. A search warrant was obtained for a blood sample from Munch, which will be forwarded to the Michigan State Police for a toxicology report.

Munch was taken into custody pending criminal charges. He is charged with one count of operating while intoxicated causing death, a 15-year felony, and one count of operating while intoxicated causing injury, a five-year felony.

Munch was arraigned Thursday and is being held on $50,000 bail. He cannot drive or drink alcohol, and he must wear a GPS tether if he is released.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for June 28.

The crash is still under investigation.

