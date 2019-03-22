Oakland County restaurant worker pleads no contest in fatal drunken driving crash

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - An Oakland County restaurant worker, who was bound over for trial in August in connection with a suspected drunken driving crash that left one of his coworkers dead and another seriously injured, has pleaded no contest.

Alexander Munch, 21, of Troy, is charged with one count of operating while intoxicated causing death, a felony with a sentence of up to 15 years, and one count of operating while intoxicated causing injury, a felony with a maximum five-year sentence.

Munch will face sentencing on April 23. A no contest plea is the same as a guilty plea in Michigan.

Munch is accused of drunkenly crashing into a utility pole at 12:10 p.m. June 10, 2018 in Rochester Hills. His coworker, Talon Dawson, 21, of Troy, was killed.

A 55-year-old Rochester Hills man in the back seat was taken to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital in critical condition. He was also a worker at the restaurant.

The crash happened on eastbound South Boulevard near Fredmoore Drive. Investigators said Munch was driving a 1988 Dodge Daytona east on South Boulevard when he crossed to the other side of the road, went through a ditch and crashed into a utility pole.

