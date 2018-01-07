Oakland County Sheriff's deputy hit by vehicle remains in critical condition, opens eyes 3 times

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - An Oakland County Sheriff's deputy who was injured Thursday after being hit by a vehicle in Rochester Hills and is in critical condition opened his eyes three times Sunday morning, family said.

Original story: 17-year veteran of Oakland County Sheriff's Office in critical condition after being hit by vehicle

David Hack, a 17-year veteran of the sheriff's office, was struck while responding to another crash outside Rochester Adams High School.

Hack, 50, has not regained consciousness, his wife, Christine, said.

