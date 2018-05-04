Oakland County Sheriff's deputy hit by car returns home to Michigan from Colorado rehab facility

Deputy David Hack returns home to Michigan on May 3, 2018.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Deputy David Hack, an Oakland County Sheriff's deputy who was hit by a car Jan. 4, is now back in Michigan after spending time at a rehabilitation facility in Colorado.

Deputy David Hack was hit by a car while responding to a car crash outside Rochester Adams High School on Jan. 4, 2018.

Hack, a 17-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office and a school liaison at Rochester Adams High School, was struck while responding to another crash. He suffered a traumatic brain injury and was listed in critical condition after being struck.

Deputy David Hack spent time at a rehab facility in Colorado after being hit by a car Jan. 4, 2018.

In an update in March, his wife said his bodily injuries had all healed and the rehab was focused on the brain injury.

After his stay in Colorado, he was welcomed back home Thursday.

