Occupants of vehicles struck by carjacking suspect speeding on I-75 in Detroit share stories

DETROIT - Police arrested a carjacking suspect Friday after he sped in and out of traffic on I-75, crashed in Detroit and fled police officers on foot, according to authorities.

Aerial video captured the driver clipping an SUV, losing control of the stolen pickup truck and crashing into the back of a semi truck.

"Next thing I know I got hit," semi truck driver Daniel Toppings said. "I don't know where he came from."

Toppings said he could still feel the impact of the pickup truck hitting him from behind.

"The sudden impact on me -- I didn't know what in the world went on," Toppings said.

He said the driver came up from behind without any lights or sirens blaring.

The crash happened 12 miles away from where the driver carjacked a pest control worker on Detroit's west side, police said.

Officers from the Detroit Police Department and Michigan State Police were following the man with no lights or sirens turned on as he darted in and out of traffic.

He drove close to a school bus on the highway before trying to go between the two SUVs.

"He just crashed," said Dennis Levaughn, who was in the SUV clipped by the truck. "I was just saying, 'Be careful. Look.'"

It didn't end when the pickup truck crashed. The man opened the driver's door of the pickup truck and ran up the embankment, jumping fences.

Resident Phenice Todd said she watched the arrest go down right in her front yard.

"He must have jumped from the freeway, over a couple yards," Todd said. "Why he picked my house, I don't know."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.