Off-duty Detroit police officer facing charges after allegedly firing department gun at wedding

DETROIT - The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has handed down a long list of charges against a Detroit police officer in connection with a wedding she attended.

READ MORE: Off-duty Detroit police officer accused of firing gun at wedding reception while drunk

Investigators said Officer Diamond Greenwood attended a wedding in October 2018, got drunk, pulled out her service weapon and fired it in a building during a fight at the wedding reception.

“The public needs to know you’re not going to hide from it. You’re going to hold people accountable. Accountability is critical,” said Detroit police Chief James Craig.

Greenwood is charged with two counts of felonious assault, aggravated assault, obstruction of justice, willful neglect of duty and firearms charges.

Greenwood's brother, Terry Dawayne Hatchings, was also charged. Investigators said she handed her gun off to him after firing it. Both are expected to be arraigned Friday.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.