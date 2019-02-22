Prosecutor: Off-duty Detroit police officer aimed weapon at guests at wedding reception while drunk

DETROIT - A Detroit police officer is facing assault charges in connection with a non-fatal shooting that occurred during a wedding reception.

Diamond Greenwood, 26, and her brother, Terry Dawayne Catchings, 24, are both facing charges in connection with the Oct. 27 incident.

According to a release from prosecutor Kym Worthy, officers who arrived at the wedding reception after reports of shots fired discovered evidence of a fight scene in the reception area and evidence of a shooting near the rear of the location.

Greenwood is accused of being under the influence of alcohol and armed with her department-issued weapon at the reception. Officials said an argument allegedly took place between several people that escalated into physical altercations among several guests.

Greenwood is accused of pointing her weapon at a 29-year-old Detroit man and several people before leaving the party.

Originally, prosecutors said Greenwood was "allegedly observed firing the weapon in the building."

Officials said on Friday that Greenwood is not the person who fired the weapon and that at some point, Catchings had Greenwood's weapon and fired it."

Officers responding to the scene found Greenwood in her vehicle outside the reception where she was arrested and transported to the Detroit Detention Center.

Greenwood is facing multiple charges including felonious assault, aggravated assault, obstruction of justice, brandishing a weapon in public, willful neglect of duty, possession under the influence and operating while intoxicated and three counts of felony firearm.

Catchings is facing charges of discharging a firearm in or at a building, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm.

Greenwood and Catchings were arraigned Friday afternoon before 36th District Court Magistrate Bari Blake Wood.

The Probable Cause Conferences is scheduled for March 7 at 8:30 a.m. The preliminary examination is scheduled for March 14 at 8:30 a.m.

Both hearings will be held before Judge Cylenthia Miller in 36th District Court. Greenwood received a $5,000/10% bond. Catchings received a $15,000/10% bond.

