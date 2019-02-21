Off-duty Detroit police officer accused of firing gun at wedding reception while drunk

Detroit police investigating a shooting that occurred on Oct. 27, 2018 on the city's west side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - An off-duty Detroit police officer allegedly fired her department-issued weapon at a wedding reception last fall.

Police said Diamond Greenwood, 26, was at the reception in the 6300 block of Stearns Street on Oct. 27.

There was an argument between several people that escalated into physical altercations, police said. Greenwood was allegedly intoxicated when she pulled out her gun and pointed it at a 29-year-old Detroit man and several other people before leaving the building.

She then allegedly fired the weapon into the bulding before giving it to her brother, Terry Dawayne Catchings, 24, and left.

Officers found Greenwood in her vehicle in the parking lot.

Greenwood is charged with felonious assault, aggravated assault, obstruction of justice, brandishing a weapon in public, willful neglect of duty as a public officer, possession of firearms under the influence, operating while intoxicated and three counts of felony firearm.

Catchings is charged with discharge of a firearm in or at a building, felon is possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm.

They are expected to be arraigned Friday.

