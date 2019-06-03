Off-duty Detroit police officer killed in shooting at Garden City home

GARDEN CITY, Mich. - An off-duty Detroit police officer was killed in what police are calling a domestic shooting Sunday night at a home in Garden City.

According to Garden City police, the shooting happened about 11:45p.m. at a home on Belton near Cherry Hill Road. The female officer was found dead inside the home. A second person was found injured outside of the home and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say there is not danger to the public.

The Michigan State Police crime lab is assisting in the investigation.

