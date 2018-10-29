Off-duty police officer arrested for aggravated assault at Detroit wedding

Detroit police investigating after reports of shots fired at a wedding on the city's west side on Oct. 27, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - An off-duty police officer was arrested Saturday for possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and aggravated assault.

The altercation occurred at a wedding in the area and an off-duty police officer was arrested.

Detroit police someone called 911 around 8:30 p.m. and said someone was shot in the 10400 block of Livernois Avenue. However, Detroit police said shots were fired but there was no one struck by the gunfire. There were no injuries reported.

An internal and criminal investigation has been launched to figure out what happened.

The investigation is ongoing.

