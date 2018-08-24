CLYDE TWP, Mich. - An off-duty Port Huron police lieutenant was killed and two others were injured Friday morning in a shooting in St. Clair County's Clyde Township.

The shooting happened about 1 a.m. at an apartment building on Atkins Road near I-69 and Watthams. Police said two people were shot inside an apartment, and a neighbor came to help but was also shot.

A suspect was arrested at a gas station in Southfield.

An investigation remains underway.

Police have not said if the suspect knew the victims.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.