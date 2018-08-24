Port Huron police officer killed in shooting: Here's what we know

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. - An off-duty Port Huron police lieutenant was killed and two others were injured Friday morning in a shooting in St. Clair County's Clyde Township, according to police.

The off-duty police lieutenant was visiting a 29-year-old woman at an apartment on Atkins Road near I-69 and Wadhams Road when a gunman burst in at 1 a.m. and shots were fired.

READ: Off-duty Port Huron police officer killed in shooting; suspect arrested in Southfield

The woman is an administrative assistant for the city of Port Huron.

Police believe the gunman is the woman's estranged husband.

The gunman killed the police lieutenant and shot the woman three times.

The woman ran from the gunman, downstairs to her neighbors unit, screaming for help.

Her neighbor, a corrections officer, got into a shootout with the gunman. The corrections officer was shot once in the leg.

The gunman fled the scene and was caught at a gas station in Southfield after spending over an hour on the run.

The suspect and the woman have a child together, a little girl. The child was not there during the shooting.

The slain police lieutenant also is a father.

Suspect in Clyde Township shooting arrested. (WDIV)

