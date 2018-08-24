1 in custody after off-duty Port Huron lieutenant killed in triple shooting

CLYDE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An off-duty Port Huron police lieutenant was killed and two others were injured Friday morning in a shooting in St. Clair County's Clyde Township.

The St. Clair County Sheriff and Port Huron police held a joint news conference Friday afternoon where they identified the slain officer and shared more information on what they believe happened during the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

You can view the entire news conference below:

The shooting

The shooting happened before 1 a.m. Friday at an apartment building on Atkins Road near I-69 and Wadhams Road, according to police.

The shooter, armed with a handgun, burst into a 29-year-old woman's apartment where an off-duty Port Huron police lieutenant was visiting. Multiple shots were fired, and the lieutenant was killed.

A fight then happened in a hallway in the apartment building. A corrections officer, who lived downstairs from the woman, responded to the scene.

Police believe the woman was shot outside the apartment.

The corrections officer did not fire at the gunman, however, police said he made it clear he was armed by firing into a wooded area.

When deputies arrived, they discovered the two victims outside the apartment building and the slain off-duty lieutenant inside.

They did not arrest a suspect until after 4:30 a.m.

The victims

Lt. Joel Wood of the Port Huron Police Department. (WDIV)

Lt. Joel Wood was a 23-year veteran of the Port Huron Police Department. He was killed by a gunman while visiting the 29-year-old woman at her apartment.

Wood is a father.

A 29-year-old Clyde Township woman was shot multiple times outside her apartment. She was taken to a hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition.

The woman is an administrative assistant for the city of Port Huron. Police said she and Wood were collogues.

Local 4 learned that the 29-year-old victim's estranged husband is the suspect in custody. They have a child together, a little girl, but she was not present during the shooting.

A 57-year-old man from Clyde Township lived in the building where the shooting occurred. He is a corrections officer and police said he should be credited with saving the woman's life.

The suspect

The suspect is a 36-year-old Mount Morris man who fled the scene of the shooting.

"We are confident the suspect in custody is responsible for the victims and the death of the officer," said an official stated at the news conference.

Police caught up with the suspect at a gas station in Southfield at 4:33 a.m. He was taken into custody without incident. Police said they do not know why he fled to Southfield.

The suspect made several calls to different people. Detectives are still gathering information regarding those phone calls.

He is currently in jail pending arraignment. More information will be available after he is arraigned.

Suspect in Clyde Township shooting arrested. (WDIV)

