Officials charge man suspected of firing shots into several occupied homes in Detroit

DETROIT - The Wayne County prosecutor charged a Detroit man suspected of firing shots into several occupied homes on the city's west side.

Robert David McLendon, 29, was arrested Wednesday after multiple shots were fired in the 3240 block of Hazelwood Street, police said. He is accused of shooting into a house while three women were inside, officials said.

Detroit police Chief James Craig said McLendon is connected to shootings dating back to July.

"It's one of those incidents that has just created so much fear in the community, in the 10th Precinct," Craig said.

Craig said McLendon was previously believed to be responsible for at least six shooting incidents at occupied dwellings.

You can watch Craig's full press conference in the video posted above.

Overnight Tuesday, the 10th Precinct received a call that shots had been fired in the area of Wildemere and Hazelwood streets, police said.

When officers arrived, they saw McLendon leaving the location, Craig said. He was taken into custody without incident.

"We believe that the suspect we have taken into custody is the same suspect who started his shooting spree going back to July," Craig said.

Police also found a handgun and a magazine in the area, according to authorities.

Craig said McLendon had previously targeted homes in the 2900 block of Clairmount Avenue, the 3200 block of Hazelwood Street and the 3200 block of Pingree Street. Multiple shell casings were found at the scenes, police said.

No one was injured in the shootings, according to Craig.

McLendon is charged with four counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, eight counts of discharging a firearm at a building, one count of delivering or manufacturing less than 50 grams of cocaine and eight felony firearms violations.

McLendon had no prior criminal history except for a previous arrest for a curfew violation, Craig said. They're still trying to determine why he was shooting at homes.

Officials said McLendon will be arraigned Friday in 36th District Court.

