Police: Man arrested, fully loaded assault rifle, Glock found after shots fired into 7 Detroit homes

DETROIT - Detroit police have arrested a 31-year-old man suspected of firing shots into seven occupied homes on the city's west side, Chief James Craig said.

Craig said the man is connected to shootings dating back to July.

"It's one of those incidents that has just created so much fear in the community, in the 10th Precinct," Craig said.

Craig said the man was previously believed to be responsible for at least six shooting incidents at occupied dwellings.

On Tuesday night, the 10th Precinct received a call that shots had been fired in the area of Wildemere and Hazelwood streets, police said.

When officers arrived, they saw the man leaving the location and discarding weapons, Craig said. Police found a fully loaded AR-15 and a fully loaded Glock 22, according to Craig.

The man was taken into custody without incident.

"We believe that the suspect we have taken into custody is the same suspect who started his shooting spree going back to July," Craig said.

Craig said the man had previously targeted homes in the 2900 block of Clairmount Avenue, the 3200 block of Hazelwood Street and the 3200 block of Pingree Street. Multiple shell casings were found at the scenes, police said.

Nobody was injured in the shootings, according to Craig.

The man has no criminal history except a previous arrest for a curfew violation, Craig said. They're still trying to determine why the man was shooting at homes.

Police are serving a search warrant at a home connected to the case and came across a potentially hazardous material, Craig said. Members of the hazmat team and bomb squad are both at the scene.

