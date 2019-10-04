Officials identify 3 people killed, 3 seriously hurt in Lansing-area plane crash

A plane that crashed Oct. 3, 2019, in the Lansing area. (WDIV)

WATERTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Officials have identified the three people who were killed and three who were seriously injured in a Lansing-area plane crash.

The single-engine Socata TBM 700 airplane crashed at 8:57 a.m. about 125 yards west of Airport Road, near the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens cemetery, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

FAA officials said there were six people aboard the plane.

Neil Alan Sego, 46, of Trafalgar, Indiana; John Thomas Lowe, 51, of Greenwood, Indiana; and Timothy Joe Clark, 67, of Franklin, Indiana, were killed in the crash, according to authorities.

Joel Stewart Beavins, 48, of Franklin, Indiana; Aaron Levi Blackford, 42, of Frankton, Indiana; and Zechariah Eugene Bennett, 27, of Plainsfield, Indiana, were injured.

All three are listed in critical condition at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, officials said.

Here's scene video of the crash:

The plane took off from Indy South Greenwood Airport in Indianapolis and was preparing to land at the Capital Region International Airport when it crashed, officials said.

FAA investigators immediately responded to the crash scene. Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board have also been notified.

The NTSB is in charge of the investigation, officials said.

