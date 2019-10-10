Officials: Man who kidnapped girl from Detroit bedroom, raped her 11 years ago charged

DETROIT - A man who kidnapped a 10-year-old girl from her bedroom, raped her and then fled for 11 years after failing to show up for a court date was charged Friday following his arrest in Mexico, according to authorities.

Corey Gaston is accused of breaking into the child's bedroom June 27, 2007, through her window. He put her over his shoulder and ran to an alley, where he raped her, police said.

Gaston told the girl to go home and threatened to hurt her if she screamed or tried to run away, according to officials.

A rape kit was administered to the victim, and she identified Gaston from a lineup of photos, police said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Gaston. He was arrested in Georgia and returned to Michigan for prosecution.

Gaston was granted bail in August 2007 before his February 2008 trial. When it was time for the trial, the Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team located Gaston in the Detroit area, but he escaped.

He eluded capture for more than 11 years before Mexican police arrested him Oct. 3 in Guadalajara. A fingerprint matched him to the Detroit rape case, officials said.

Gaston arrived at the Wayne County Jail around 4:30 a.m. Thursday. He was charged with first-degree home invasion, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, second-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.

Prosecutors requested Gaston be remanded, but he is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail, with terms of a GPS tether and a defendant screening unit referral.

A docket conference is scheduled for Wednesday before Judge Qiana Lillard.

