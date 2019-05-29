Officials recover body of missing Lake Michigan kayaker from Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. - The body of a missing Lake Michigan kayaker from Birmingham was found on the shoreline of an Indiana state park, officials said.

Jacob Sandy, 23, who is from Birmingham and moved to South Bend, Indiana, was found around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday by an employee of Indiana Dunes State Park.

Sandy went missing May 18 while kayaking near Porter Beach, officials said. His kayak was found May 21 in New Buffalo, Michigan.

Authorities said his cause of death is pending, but it is believed to have been accidental drowning.

"The family wishes to express their gratitude to the many members of the community who supported the search effort either through providing information to law enforcement or offering other assistance," the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a release.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.