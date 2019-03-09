Officials say Lapeer County fugitives may be in Metro Detroit

Lapeer County officials are searching for Jeremiah Moceri (left) and Tony Martin. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Officials say two fugitives wanted for crimes committed in Lapeer County may be in Metro Detroit.

Jeremiah Moceri, 43, has a three-count felony arrest warrant that was issued in connection with an alleged assault incident last month while he lived in Oregon Township. He also has warrants out of Macomb County.

Tony Martin, 44, has a three-count arrest warrant in connection with home invasions in North Branch and Brown City in February 2018.

Authorities said Moceri has called and told officials he was staying in Metro Detroit, while Martin may be in Pontiac.

Moceri is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. His last listed address was on Bristol Road in Burton.

Martin is 6 feet tall and weighs 210 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair. His last listed address is on Pauline Drive in Lapeer.

Anyone with information about the men's whereabouts is asked to contact the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office at 810-664-1801.

