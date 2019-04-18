Ohio church pastor tells students to spit on him, cut him as part of Easter lesson

PATASKALA, Ohio - An Ohio church issued an apology after a pastor encouraged students to spit on him and cut him with a knife during what it said was an Easter lesson Monday.

Impact City Church associate pastor Jaddeus Dempsey was filmed by a student while others spit on him, slapped him and dragged a knife across his back.

According to the church, the lesson, which was during an after-school event, was to demonstrate what Jesus Christ faced before his crucifixion.

The Pataskala church apologized and explained what happened in a video posted to its Facebook page. Watch that video below.

In another post, the church said its board of directors is investigating the incident and "its findings and recommendations are going to be fully implemented." It also said the church's pastor will meet with personally with students who were present and their families.

