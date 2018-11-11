On The Border Mexican Grill and Cantina offering veterans free meals all day Sunday

In honor of Veterans Day, On The Border Mexican Grill and Cantina will be offering free meals to veterans all day on Sunday.

On The Border's salute to active and retired military allows for more than 150 different possible combinations, choosing two of OTB favorites like enchiladas, crunchy or soft tacos, empanadas, mini chimichangas, soup or salad.

The entrees are served with Mexican rice, refried beans (black beans available upon request) and endless tortilla chips and house-made salsa.

Veterans with valid military ID or proof of service get to choose any two items from the Create Your Own Combo meal at no charge, and with no other purchase required.

Over the years the restaurant has served more than 100,000 veterans with a free meal on Veterans Day.

This year, the brand is expecting more of the same as it continues its complimentary Veterans Day Create Your Own Combo 2, all day long at participating restaurants on Sunday.

