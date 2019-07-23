Once legendary concert venue Gold Dollar Bar believed to be total loss after fire

DETROIT - Crews battled a fire at a once legendary concert venue, the Gold Dollar Bar, on Monday evening.

The building had been abandoned for nearly 20 years and is believed to be a total loss after the fire.

Olympia Development, which owns the building, released the following statement:

"We are aware of the fire at the Gold Dollar building. We will cooperatively work with the Detroit Fire Department to determine cause. Safety and controlling the fire is the top priority tonight."

We'll have more on this story online as it develops and tonight on Local 4 News at 11.

BREAKING--Fire ripping through 2 commercial buildings on Cass just north of downtown Detroit @Local4News pic.twitter.com/wqZmuxfh7W — @Nightcam (@nightcam) July 23, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.