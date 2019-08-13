Once legendary concert venue Gold Dollar Bar demolished after suspicious fire

DETROIT - An iconic building near Little Caesar's Arena was demolished Monday.

The former Gold Dollar Bar was destroyed in a fire on July 22. The fire was deemed suspicious.

The historic bar on Cass Avenue had been vacant since 2001 and is owned by the Ilitch family. It's the first venue where the White Stripes ever performed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.





