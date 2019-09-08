One of two people with EEE virus in Kalamazoo County dies

The Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services said in a statement on Friday that the person was one of two in the county to contract the virus. (WDIV)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Officials in Kalamazoo County say a person who contracted a mosquito-borne virus called eastern equine encephalitis has died.

Mlive reports that the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services said in a statement Friday that the person was one of two in the county to contract the virus.

