One of two people with EEE virus in Kalamazoo County dies

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Officials in Kalamazoo County say a person who contracted a mosquito-borne virus called eastern equine encephalitis has died.
Mlive reports that the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services said in a statement Friday that the person was one of two in the county to contract the virus.
