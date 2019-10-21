Orion Township man accused of killing his mother, stabbing his uncle

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 29-year-old man is accused of killing his mother Sunday morning in Orion Township.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Department, authorities were contacted just before 12:30 a.m. by a 60-year-old man who claimed he had been stabbed by his nephew.

The suspect was apprehended by deputies on Rohr Road. Police said he had cuts on his hand and neck and was sobbing.

Deputies said they went to the residence in the 4500 block of Rohr Road where they located the man who called them. Police said he suffered a deep laceration on his shoulder. Police said the man told them the nephew attacked his mother and when he tried to intervene, the nephew retrieved a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the uncle repeatedly. The man managed to escape his nephew and called police for help.

Police said a 59-year-old woman was found face down in the living room, unconscious and bleeding profusely. She was transported to McLaren Oakland Hospital, where she died.

The investigation is ongoing. The 29-year-old man was taken into custody without incident and is lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending criminal charges.

