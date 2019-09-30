Oxford Township resident dies in single-vehicle crash

BRANDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 52-year-old Oxford Township man died in a crash around 7 a.m. Monday on Eastbound Seymour Lake Road near the intersection of Perry Lake Road.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the victim was driving a 1992 Ford Mustang eastbound on Seymour Lake Road when he attempted to pass at least two vehicles on wet pavement and lost control.

The vehicle drove off the roadway to the left, traveling over the curb and going down into a marshy area before overturning and coming to rest on its left side.

The victim was ejected from the vehicle, which landed partially on top of him. Police say the driver died at the scene of the crash.

Officials say the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

