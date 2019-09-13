Parents react as Detroit Youth Choir moves on to finals of 'America's Got Talent'

DETROIT - The Detroit Youth Choir is advancing to the finals of "America's Got Talent," and the members' parents are excited.

"We've been watching them entertain us for the last five years. It's great to see them show America what they're capable of," parent Ckera Goff said. "I think it puts us back on the map for even being Motown. They're singing dancing and representing."

The choir has been in Los Angeles for weeks, performing and wowing audiences on "AGT."

