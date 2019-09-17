Partially nude women found covered in blood after face-biting attack in Rochester Hills, police say

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - Two partially nude women were found covered in blood at a Rochester Hills home after one of them was awakened by the other biting her face several times and biting part of her ear off, police said.

Oakland County deputies were called at 1:23 a.m. Tuesday to the Lake Village Apartments in the 2300 block of Norfolk Drive in Rochester Hills, according to authorities.

A caller told police he had heard two women fighting in the apartment above. He said he could hear one person moaning and calling for help, according to officials.

Deputies said they knocked on the door and heard someone moaning and calling for help. They entered the apartment through an unlocked door and went upstairs, police said.

Two partially nude women were in the master bedroom covered in blood, deputies said.

A 48-year-old Rochester Hills woman had several bite marks on her face and part of her left ear had been bitten off, police said.

A 44-year-old Rochester Hills woman was hovering over the victim on the floor next to the bed, according to authorities.

Deputies took the 44-year-old woman into custody and called paramedics to the scene. They treated the 48-year-old woman, who was bleeding heavily from her left eye and ear.

Police said the 44-year-old woman was under the influence of alcohol or unknown drugs that had been recovered at the scene.

The victim told officials that she had invited the other woman to her home for drinks. They had previously been neighbors, police said.

She told police the 44-year-old woman had made sexual advances toward her, but she refused. She said she went to bed and was later awakened by the other woman, who had removed her clothes and was strangling and biting her, according to authorities.

The 48-year-old woman said the other woman threatened to kill her, police said.

Authorities took the 44-year-old woman to Ascension-Providence Rochester Hospital for detox and medical evaluation before being lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the incident.

