Woman charged in Rochester Hills face-biting attack held on $75K bond

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - Allison Weaver is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm after a bizarre attack in Rochester Hills that has a woman hospitalized with serious injuries.

Oakland County Sheriff's deputies were called at 1:23 a.m. Tuesday to the Lake Village Apartments in the 2300 block of Norfolk Drive in Rochester Hills. The 48-year-old victim apparently was fending off sexual advances from Weaver. When that woman fell asleep, Weaver was over her and had bitten the woman's ear off, and had bitten the woman all over her face, according to sheriff's deputies.

In court Friday, Weaver's attorney, along with pre-trial services, recommended that Weaver be let go on a GPS tether. The investigator on the case, however, requested a high bond.

"I believe (a tether) would help, but I believe the victim is in still in the hospital. I don't know when she is getting out. She has several, several serious injuries," said Det. David Schroeder.

Weaver, 44, is being held on a $75,000 bond and will have to wear that GPS tether if released.

