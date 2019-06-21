Passenger shot at and robbed during Uber drive on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

DETROIT - “First off, that is pretty crazy,” said Timothy Herston.

Crazy may be considered an understatement. Shots were fired Friday morning along the Lodge Freeway in Detroit when an Uber passenger was robbed after a collision.

Local 4 was at the scene as officers blocked off several lanes on the Lodge Freeway. Police said a passenger was inside an Uber when two cars hit the ride-sharing vehicle.

The Uber driver got out of the vehicle. That is when the people inside the other cars started shooting at the passenger inside the Uber and tried to rob the victim, too.

Police said the shooters drove off and no one was injured.

“Is this real?” said Anisa Weathers. “That is unbelievable. I can’t believe this is real. Wow."

Things were real and scary for both the Uber driver and passenger. How would you react if this happened to you?

“To be honest with you, I don’t even know what I would be doing. I probably would get out the car and run,” said Herston.

The shooters' vehicles have been described as a dark-colored Dodge Charger and a maroon Chrysler 300. It was last seen heading northbound on M-10.

“I don’t know what I would do. You never know what you would do until you’re in the moment. So I can’t say what I would do or wouldn’t do, because I have never been in a position like that,” said Weathers.

