Pedestrian struck crossing busy street on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A pedestrian was struck while crossing a busy street on Detroit's west side.

An SUV hit the man in the middle of Plymouth Road just off Southfield Freeway. An ambulance rushed the victim to Sinai Grace Hospital with serious injuries.

It's a sight Quentin Pearson will never forget -- a young man lying face down in the street right outside a restaurant on Plymouth Road and Ashton Avenue.

"When I came outside, the body was right there," Pearson said.

Police said the man tried crossing Plymouth, but was hit by a Ford Escape. The driver told police she didn't see the man in the middle of the road.

"I just saw blood, man. That's it," Pearson said.

By the time Pearson rushed out to help, someone was already on the phone with 911.

Local 4 News is told the man had a severe head injury. As people tried helping the victim, cars were still coming down Plymouth. That's when the driver of a white Chrysler positioned her car so no further people would be injured.

Police blocked off Plymouth for hours as they investigated. They're looking into whether anything distracted the woman behind the wheel or if this was simply an accident.

"She was shaken completely up," Pearson said. "She's distraught, but (that's) somebody's son right there though," Pearson said.

Emergency crews rushed the victim to hospital.

Pearson hopes he pulls through.

"It didn't look good at all," Pearson said.

