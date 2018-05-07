Person fatally struck by train in Van Buren Township

A person was struck by a train in Willis on Monday, May 7, 2018. (WDIV)

WILLIS, Mich. - A person was fatally struck by a train Monday morning in Van Buren Township.

The crash happened on the tracks near Rawsonville and Bemis roads.

Police said railroad crossings on Rawsonville Road and on Willis Road will remain closed for several hours.

No other information was made available.

A 15-year-old Belleville High School student was hit by a train and killed April 25.

