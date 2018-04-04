Person of interest in Highland Park fatal stabbing escapes police custody at hospital

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - A person of interest in a homicide at an apartment building in Highland Park escaped custody Tuesday night.

Joseph Ivan Gray, 37, escaped police custody at a local hospital and is currently sought by authorities.

A maintenance worker found the body of a 62-year-old man in an apartment building on West McNichols on Nov. 3, 2017. The man was stabbed to death.

Gray was named as a person of interest in the homicide.

