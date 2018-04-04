Person of interest in Highland Park fatal stabbing back in police custody

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - A person of interest in a homicide at an apartment building in Highland Park who escaped custody Tuesday night is back in police custody.

Joseph Ivan Gray, 37, escaped police custody at Henry Ford Hospital on Tuesday night and was considered on the run until he turned himself into Detroit police on Wednesday, Highland Park city officials said.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man's body found 3 days after stabbing at Highland Park apartment building

Gray is considered a person of interest in a fatal stabbing in November. A maintenance worker found the body of a 62-year-old man in an apartment building on West McNichols on Nov. 3, 2017. The man was stabbed to death.

"Earlier today, Joseph Ivan Gray was conveyed to the hospital," Chief Chester Logan said Tuesday. "We don't know if his illness or injury is legitimate or not, and while he was at the hospital somehow he got away and escaped our custody."

Gray originally was taken into custody several days ag before he was taken for treatment at the hospital.

"Any time a subject is wanted or suspected of murder, it's a danger to the public," Logan said.

Gray was able to flee the hospital before seeing a doctor.

