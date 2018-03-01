Plymouth-Canton high schools dismissed early after threatening note prompts lockdown

Plymouth-Canton high schools were place under a soft lockdown Thursday morning after a threatening message was found at one of the schools.

UPDATE: Students are being dismissed at 11 a.m.

Canton Township police released this update:

This decision is being made as a result of the ongoing investigation and the timing of events with upcoming lunch periods, etc. Police officials stress there is not an immediate threat at this time, and all students and staff members are safe.

The police department has brought in additional support to ensure a smooth early dismissal process. Police will maintain the additional support on the P-CEP campus throughout the day.

This soft lockdown and subsequent early dismissal is affecting Plymouth, Canton and Salem High Schools only; the middle and elementary schools were never affected by the lockdown, and will not be dismissing early.

Last week, PCEP was placed under a soft lockdown due to an unfounded gun rumor.

Plymouth-Canton schools released this information:

Today at 8:30 a.m., the Canton Police Department was notified of a possible threat at the high school. As a precaution the students have been placed on a soft lockdown, holding them in their current locations, but continuing with classroom instruction. Police officials stress there is not a threat at this time as they continue their investigation. Parents are being asked to refrain from calling the high schools and the Police Department, leaving the lines free for emergency calls. In addition, police are asking parents not come up to the school, as it will create unnecessary confusion on campus. Cooperation from everyone is greatly appreciated as the details are being sorted out.

No other information is currently available. Check back for updates on this developing situation.

