Police: 10-year-old boy dies days after being struck by car on Detroit's west side

Police are investigating after a boy was struck by a car Aug. 3, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A 10-year-old boy died Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend on Detroit's west side, police said.

Amari Myles was crossing the street around 3 p.m. Saturday near Plymouth Road and Southfield Freeway when he was struck by a vehicle, according to authorities.

The crash happened outside a gas station, officials said.

Myles was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but family members told police he died Tuesday night. He would have turned 11 years old Thursday.

The driver who struck Myles stopped at the scene and cooperated with police, according to authorities. Police didn't say whether the driver will face charges.

