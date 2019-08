Police are investigating after a boy was struck by a car Aug. 3, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - An 11-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a car Saturday afternoon on Detroit's west side.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 3 p.m. outside a gas station near the intersection of Plymouth Road and the Southfield Freeway.

The driver stopped at the scene and police said they are cooperating.

It is unknown if the driver will face any charges.

