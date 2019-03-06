Police: 17-year-old girl makes up story about being pulled over by fake cop in Southgate

SOUTHGATE, Mich. - Police said a 17-year-old girl made up a story about being pulled over by a fake police officer, and now she is facing a criminal charge.

Faith Kathleen Gentry, of Southgate, reported Friday that she had been stopped by a fake cop in the area of Fort Street and Eureka Road.

Southgate and Wyandotte police officers investigated the case and found Gentry's story was not matching up with the facts, authorities said.

Over the weekend, Gentry confessed to fabricating the story, police said.

"Public safety is our main concern, and we cannot have or tolerate hoaxes and fear being put into our residents' minds," Southgate police officials said.

Gentry is charged with false report of a misdemeanor. She was arraigned Tuesday afternoon at 28th District Court in Southgate.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Friday. Gentry is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

