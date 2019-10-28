Police: 2 killed in crash at busy Detroit intersection after man goes through red light

DETROIT - Two women were killed Monday when a driver ran a red light and crashed into their car at a busy intersection on Detroit's west side, according to police.

The Detroit Police Department Fatal Squad was at the scene and the Accident Reconstruction Team combed over the crash scene to learn all it could about the deadly crash.

A red 2003 GMC Envoy sat on its side, and a 2018 blue Nissan Sentra was hollowed out and sitting upright.

Two women, one in her 30s and the other in her 50s, were declared dead after being taken to a hospital. They had been riding in the car.

Police said they were traveling northbound on Grand River Avenue at 7 a.m. Monday and didn't see the Envoy go through the red light at Greenfield Road. It broadsided their car, pushing it onto the sidewalk, police said.

Police said the 34-year-old driver of the SUV was at fault and is listed in critical condition at a hospital. He had three children in the vehicle with him -- a 9-year-old girl, a 4-year-old boy and a 3-year-old boy. They were transported to a hospital and are listed in stable condition.

The crash closed down the intersection for four hours and forced traffic through a nearby mall parking lot during the investigation.

When tow truck drivers pulled the vehicles apart, it was apparent that the hollowed-out Nissan had been propping up the SUV.

The aftermath of a fatal car crash Oct. 28, 2019, on Detroit's west side. (WDIV)

