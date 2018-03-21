Police: 3-year-old girl grazed by bullet as grandmother removes AK-47 from home in Warren

WARREN, Mich. - A 3-year-old girl was injured Wednesday morning when her grandmother was removing an AK-47 that she found in a home in Warren.

The shooting happened in the 13300 block of Charlotte Avenue, across the street from McKinley Elementary School.

Police said the woman found an AK-47 in the home from the home and was trying to remove it when the rifle went off. The shot was fired upstairs and went through the floor.

The woman's granddaughter was grazed by a bullet in both legs. The injuries are non-life threatening.

No other information was made available.

